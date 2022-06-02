Kim Kardashian Says She Would Consider Eating Poop If It Made Her Look Younger

Kim Kardashian said she would consider doing just about anything to maintain a youthful appearance, even if that possibly meant eating poop, according to a New York Times interview published Wednesday.

Kardashian discussed her dedication to her appearance while talking about her new skincare line called SKKN by Kim and spoke with The New York Times (NYT) about the level of importance that aesthetic beauty plays in her life. “I’ll try anything,” she told the outlet. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality TV star and business mogul’s brand largely revolves around her image, and she has gone to great lengths to maintain her figure and complexion, according to The NYT. Kardashian’s entire Instagram page features countless images and videos that flaunt her figure and put emphasis on her exterior beauty.

Kardashian has participated in a variety of seemingly extreme measures to attain a certain look in the past. (RELATED: ‘Harmful Celebrities’: Critics Slam Kim Kardashian’s Emphasis On Body Image)

She shocked fans in 2013 when she posted an image of herself with blood all over her face on Instagram. She revealed she had gotten a “vampire facial,” a process that involves micro needling and is said to be impactful in rejuvenating the skin’s appearance. The person administering the “vampire facial” procedure removes blood from the arm, separates out its components and applies platelet-rich plasma to the face using a micro-needling technique, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian’s latest extreme beauty regime was her admission to extreme weight loss measures in order to fit into her Met Gala gown. She was highly scrutinized in May after walking the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress. Kardashian admitted to enduring a strict workout routine and limiting her food intake to fit into the dress. Her trainer rushed to her defense at the time, maintaining she lost weight in a healthy way, according to TMZ.