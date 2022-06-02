Kim Kardashian Fights For Release Of Imprisoned Man Whose Daughter Was Killed In Texas School Massacre

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the release of Eli Torres, an incarcerated man whose 10-year-old daughter Eliahana Cruz Torres was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, so he can attend her funeral.

“I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right,” Kardashian wrote in a tweet. She posted the message alongside the photograph of the little girl, and shared it with her 72.5 million followers. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” Kardashian wrote Thursday.

Torres is currently serving time in a Kentucky jail on a 25-year drug trafficking sentence and has been offered an opportunity to watch the funeral on livestream. However, the father wants to be there in person to say goodbye to his little girl, according to TMZ.

Torres understands the choice he made to get involved with gangs and drugs led to his current situation and the fact that he was separated from his daughter for most of her life, but he is deeply troubled by not having the opportunity to say goodbye to her in person, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“The choices I made, it cost me,” said Torres. “I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her.” (RELATED: Texas School Shooter’s Mother Speaks Out About Her Son)

Kardashian is one of many people that have spoken out in favor of allowing Torres the chance to say goodbye to his young daughter, but at this time, all requests have been denied, according to TMZ.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 took the lives of 19 young students and 2 of their teachers. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was fatally shot on the scene, according to USA Today.