Former NFL Star Rey Maualuga Stank Of Booze On Scene Of His His Car Crash, Police Officer Said

A police officer said former NFL star Rey Maualuga stank of alcohol on the scene of his August 2021 car crash in Crescent Springs, Kentucky, according to newly released body camera footage.

The footage, published by TMZ Sports, shows the crash scene and damage caused by Maualuga’s white Mercedes after he drove through front yards in a residential neighborhood and slammed into a parked car. “I can just smell you sweating the booze out, my man,” the officer said to Maualuga, according to a video and TMZ.

The officer proceeded to arrest the former NFL star in a home’s driveway while local residents looked on, the video showed.

The interaction between the officer and the former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker appeared respectful, and both parties remained calm for the duration of the video. The officer at one point asked Maualuga if he would participate in some sobriety tests.

“No I don’t want to, I’m sorry,” Maualuga said, according to the footage posted by TMZ.

The former NFL star continued to apologize repeatedly throughout the interaction, and the officer responded by telling him he appreciated his cooperation. Maualuga complied and stood still while he was handcuffed, then apologized again. (RELATED: The Buccaneers Cut Travis Jonsen After DUI Arrest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rey Maualuga (@maualuga)

“I’ve arrested you three times,” the officer said while leading him to a police car.

Maualuga was charged with felony first-degree wanton endangerment, felony first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor DUI over the incident, according to TMZ. He reportedly spent 120 days in jail and completed a substance abuse program.

He pled guilty to the two felony charges in May and reportedly enrolled in a pre-trial diversion program. If he maintains the conditions placed upon him for the next five years, the charges against him will be cleared from his record, according to TMZ.