Kyle Rittenhouse Tells President Joe Biden He’s ‘Not Coming For Our Guns’ In Viral Video

Kyle Rittenhouse shared a blunt message for President Joe Biden about gun rights in America.

Following multiple shootings around the country, there has been a massive push to restrict gun rights in the USA. Naturally, people are not happy and many have voiced their issues with the idea of putting more restrictions on the Second Amendment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can now add Rittenhouse to the list.

“Joe Biden, you’re not coming for our guns,” Rittenhouse, who famously shot people attacking him during a riot, said in the video shared Monday night after he finished firing a weapon.

You can watch his post below.

Come and take ‘em, Joe. pic.twitter.com/MyNmqh7LeP — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

No matter what you think of Rittenhouse, there’s no question that a lot of people feel the exact same way he does. We all want people to be safe in America, and nobody wants to see more mass shootings.

However, we have different plans for how to get that goal accomplished.

Personally, I think hardening schools and taking threats seriously is a good place to start. What I don’ think is a great idea is pushing for more gun control when we already have plenty of laws on the books.

Furthermore, banning semi-automatics is downright insane. Almost all modern weapons people are buying are semi-autos. That would get us way too close to a total gun ban for comfort.

Let us know in the comments what you think we should do about the Second Amendment and guns in America!