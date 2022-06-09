Viral Video Shows A Russian Paratrooper In A Gun Battle In Ukraine

Another interesting video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian paratrooper was engaged in a gun battle in Hostomel. While the exact date of the video doesn't appear to be known, Lee tweeted that the footage is from the earlier days of the invasion.

You can watch the carnage unfold in the video below.

Video from a Russian paratrooper at Hostomel. 2/https://t.co/7Qa3X4NEs6 pic.twitter.com/KQd3C2NQLw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 8, 2022

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. The combat footage on the ground in Ukraine is truly unlike anything we’ve seen before.

It’s like we’re watching the war play out over social media, and we’ve never really seen anything like it happen before.

The heaviest days of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan were long before Twitter and Instagram. Yes, we saw some crazy videos from those conflicts, but that footage was usually released by news networks.

It wasn’t just tweeted out for the world to see. Yet, we’ve seen a stunning amount of footage from the war in Ukraine online. It’s truly something else.

Make sure to keep checking back to see the latest crazy videos out of Ukraine as we have them!