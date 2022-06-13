‘Seinfeld’ Actor Philip Baker Hall Dies At 90

Philip Baker Hall, the actor who played the role of Lt. Joe Bookman in season three of “Seinfeld” died Sunday at the age of 90.

The actor’s death was announced Monday on Twitter by his good friend Sam Farmer.

“My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night,” Farmer tweeted. He described Hall’s final moments by stating, “He was surrounded by loved ones.” Hall was jus three months shy of his 91s birthday, according to The Sun.

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it. pic.twitter.com/pBCaILjHPT — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 13, 2022

“The world has an empty space in it,” Farmer said in a emotional tweet about his friend’s passing.

It didn’t take long for thousands of other fans echo his heartfelt tribute by sharing their fond memories and condolences online.

ESPN announcer Dave Pasch wrote; “So sorry for your loss, Sam. Terrific actor. First thing I thought of was ‘Midnight Run’ …. ‘Sidney … relax, have a cream soda'”

“Sorry you lost a friend, Sam. Between Bookmam on ‘Seinfeld’ and Sidney on ‘Midnight Run,’ two of the more memorable acting spots of all time,” tweeted Pat McLoone.

RIP Philip Baker Hall what a career. The Floyd/Jack scene in Boogie Nights and the Sidney/Serrano stuff in Midnight Run are my personal favs but there was so much more. He always stood out. Man I liked that guy. Absolutely beloved on the @TheRewatchables. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 13, 2022

“RIP Philip Baker Hall, better known to Seinfeld fans as Mr. Bookman. There may have never been a better one-off performance in TV history,” said talk show host Joe Giglio. (RELATED: Mike Hagerty From ‘Friends’ And ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Dead At Age 67)

RIP Philip Baker Hall, better known to Seinfeld fans as Mr. Bookman. There may have never been a better one-off performance in TV history. pic.twitter.com/aGYFQYGozO — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) June 13, 2022

Hall is also known for his roles in “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia,” according to the Independent.

Other notable roles include parts in “Say Anything,” “Bruce Almighty,” “In Good Company,” “Hard Eight,” “Secret Honor” and “the Matador,” according to The Sun.

The veteran actor’s exact cause of death has not been revealed.