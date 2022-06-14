Howard Stern Calls Athletes Participating In LIV Golf ‘Real Pieces Of Sh*t’

Howard Stern unloaded on the golfers playing in LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed league has taken the golf world by storm after poaching several big names from the PGA Tour. Stern, for reasons that don’t appear to be clear, thinks the golfers playing in LIV Golf are “pieces of sh*t.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stern said the following on his show when discussing LIV Golf, according to Outkick:

They’re real pieces of sh*t and they got a lot of money so it allows them to be pieces of sh*t on a big level. … Normally, if they didn’t have oil there, you wouldn’t hear from these guys, you’d never know what they believe, they’d be talking to a sheep and a camel. But they, unfortunately, have so much money that they can spread their diseased brain power all over the world and now they wanna start a golf tournament, not a tournament, a league.

This is an outrageous take from Stern. It’s unbelievably over the top. So, everyone that play in LIV Golf if a piece of “sh*t” now?

That’s a bit much, no?

I’d take this situation a lot more seriously if the media was a more consistent, but we all know it’s not. The vast majority of the media completely ignores the NBA’s relationship with China.

In fact, I’m one of the very few people out there who takes the NBA and LeBron to task for bowing down to the CCP. So, you’ll have to understand if I don’t take the bellyaching and moaning about how LIV Golf stars are supposed to be terrible people very seriously.

At the end of the day, sports is about money, and the Saudis have dumped a ton of it into a startup golf league. If you want to criticize it, fine, but be consistent!

Don’t pick and choose when it’s acceptable to be outraged about governments that are less than stellar on human rights.