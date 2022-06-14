‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner On The Duttons: ‘We’re A Little Violent’

Kevin Costner perfectly summed up the Duttons on “Yellowstone.”

The hit show has taken America by storm since being released in 2018, and Costner is very aware that the family he leads is very violent! (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“We’re a little violent. We’re a little bit murder incorporated, our family. A little bit,” Costner said during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

He further added when talking about the genre that made him famous, “Westerns can look really dumb. They can look obvious. They’re hard to make, and that’s the problem. It’s hard to make a western you can relate to.”

You can watch the full interview and the deep dive look at Taylor Sheridan below.

I’m not sure there was an easier way to sum it up than the way Costner did when talking about John Dutton and his family. It’s a violent show, and John, Kayce, Rip and the people with them are never afraid to put down their enemies.

Through four seasons of the show, we’ve seen the Duttons kill the bad guys time and time again. It’s one of the main reasons people are so drawn to the action!

We’re also all gearing up for season five to start Nov. 13, and I can’t wait to see what we get. Given the epic ending of season four, millions of fans around the globe are desperately waiting for the newest season.

I’m right there with them. I can’t wait to get back to the ranch and find out how the Duttons deal with the chaos as the walls continue to close in.

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them as we near Nov. 13! I can’t wait!