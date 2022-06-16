Ed Harris Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Jet Stunt ‘Blew The Roof Off The Guard Station’

It sounds like the stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick” were legit.

The hit sequel to the classic film with Tom Cruise has taken America by storm, and the movie has absolutely dominated the box office. (REVIEW: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is An Incredible Pro-America Film)

Early in the movie, Ed Harris’ character has an experimental jet fly right over his head being piloted by Maverick. In real life, it was an F-18 and it flew with so much force it damaged the set!

“It blew the roof off the guard station. It was a fun scene with the jet roaring over my head. I was just holding my ground knowing what to expect. It’s really impressive seeing this jet coming at you from so far away and just flying right over your head…It was cool. These guys are professional pilots. I knew they weren’t going to run into me or anything,” Harris explained when talking about the opening scene with USA Today.

For those of you who haven’t seen “Top Gun: Maverick,” I’ll do my best to keep spoilers out of this article, but for those of you who have, you know the stunts and special effects make the film great.

It’s more or less a pro-America military recruiting promo, and I say that as a major compliment.

Tom Cruise and everyone else are up in the sky zipping around in jets. Everything from the noise to the cinematography was outstanding.

Now, Harris has revealed the jet in the opening scene flew so close to him that it actually ripped the roof right off the guard tower. If you want the film to look and feel authentic, you can’t cut corners.

“Top Gun: Maverick” kept it real and it showed on big screens across America. If you haven’t already seen it, I can’t recommend it enough!