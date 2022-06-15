‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns More Than $400 Million At The Domestic Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office.

The highly–anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise has now earned $401.8 million at the domestic box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The New ‘Top Gun’ Movie Is Pure America, Proves People Love Non-Woke Content https://t.co/Wx35TJ9owZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2022

That insane number makes it the second most successful film at the box office since the pandemic started, according to the same report.

I am honestly so happy that the new “Top Gun” movie is absolutely annihilating the box office and all the competition. For the first time in a very long time, Hollywood made a movie that makes fans damn proud to be Americans.

From the moment the opening credits roll in “Top Gun: Maverick” through the final seconds of action, you just can’t help but want to cheer the entire time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

Most of what Hollywood makes is woke garbage. It’s awful trash. On very rare occasions, we get films that celebrate America and make people want to blow up some bad guys.

That’s exactly what the new “Top Gun” does, and fans are clearly responding. Instead of bowing down to China, it turns out you can make money by just creating entertaining content for fans!

Who could have ever guessed that?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

Let’s all hope “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to print cash. It might result in a reset in Hollywood so we can get back to actually have fun films on a regular basis!