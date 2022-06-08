Miles Teller Says The Training For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Was Like ‘Getting Waterboarded’

It sounds like the training for “Top Gun: Maverick” was incredibly intense.

The hit movie with Tom Cruise has dominated the box office as Americans crave content that is entertaining, and the film felt incredibly real from start to finish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out the training to get that authenticity wasn’t easy at all!

“So you’re upside down. So instead of climbing cross chairs like this, you’re upside down, you get out of your straps, which I think there was four. And then you’re climbing the seats like this and you’re blindfolded and you’re underwater and you’re upside down. So you’re basically getting waterboarded,” star Miles Teller explained when talking on the “About Last Night” podcast about the water training for the film, according to BroBible.

While I’m sure it wasn’t fun to “basically” get “waterboarded,” I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that it paid off in the end.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was absolutely electric, and unbelievably entertaining. It was the most pro-America movie that I’ve seen in a very long time.

In order to captivate fans, we have to buy into whatever we see on screen, and I bought into every second of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Now, would I have executed the mission (no spoilers here!) a bit differently if I was in charge?

Yes, but that didn’t stop me from cheering like hell as American fighter jets ripped through the sky to attack the enemy.

If you haven’t already seen “Top Gun: Maverick,” I can’t recommend it enough! It’s one hell of a fun ride!