Tom Brady Says He’ll Eventually Lose His ‘Appetite To Compete’

Tom Brady is very aware that his NFL career is nearing an end.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired after this past season, but after a few weeks out of the game, the legendary quarterback decided to return to the field with Buccaneers.

However, he’s under no illusion that he has much gas left in the tank.

Brady said the following during an interview with Dan Patrick, according to NFL.com:

Then time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I’m part crazy. I mean, I think that’s the reality. Forty-five years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I’m like, damn, maybe I should’ve stayed retired because he’s a beast. But I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon. I mean, there’s no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.

One of the things I like most about Brady is that he’s a very honest and open guy. He’s authentic, and that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting these days.

You never really have to wonder what he’s thinking because he’ll simply tell you.

The man will be 45 when the 2022 NFL season starts, and he’s been playing pro football for more than two decades. He’s incredibly self-aware, and he doesn’t think there are several years ahead of him on the field.

This is almost certainly going to be his final season in the NFL. At some point, you just have to hang up your cleats, and it sounds like Brady is almost at that point.

As he said, he has the appetite to compete, but that will eventually be gone.

Hopefully, he’s able to end his career with a bang. The Bucs are loaded up for another incredible run, and I have no doubt Brady will put in work this season.