Star UFC Fighter Says He Saw His Future In Fighting After Taking Psychedelic Mushrooms

UFC star Kevin Holland claimed to have seen his future in fighting after an experience with psychedelic mushrooms during a recent podcast appearance, outlets reported Friday.

On “The Fighter vs. The Writer” podcast, Holland declared that he saw the future. The 29-year old fighter said, “mark my f**king words. I’m going to be the champ. I popped some [mushrooms] about a couple weeks ago and I had these visions, and I’m going to be champ.”

Kevin Holland had psychedelic visions after doing mushrooms: ‘I’ve seen the future. I’m going to be the f****** champ’ (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/hTOfUAdh0c pic.twitter.com/ZdjQow0VgN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 18, 2022

“My first time popping shrooms and they say you see the future. I’ve seen the future,” Holland said, according to mmafighting.com.

“I’m going to be the f**king champ. I’m ready to f**king do it. It was out of competition when I did it, so it didn’t f**king matter.”

Holland is a very impressive fighter. According to ESPN, Holland has a professional record of 22-7 with 11 TKOs under his belt. The last time he was inside the octagon, he defeated his opponent Alex Oliveira after winning the fight via knockout in the second round.

Whether the mushrooms he claimed he took gave him the vision that he could become the welterweight champion or not, he is totally capable of accomplishing that goal based off of his natural ability alone. (RELATED: Davidson College To Retire Steph Curry’s Jersey)

Holland faces off against the 32-12-1 Tim Means tonight in Austin, Texas, at UFC Fight Night. It should be interesting to see if Holland can get the victory after his interesting decision-making prior to the this welterweight fight.