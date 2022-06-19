Viral Video Shows Massive Strike On Russian Ammo Storage Location In Ukraine

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced online.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine hit a Russian ammo storage site, and the explosion that followed is definitely something you’re going to want to see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s an incredible war video.

Video of a Stugna-P ATGM strike by Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade on ammunition storage.https://t.co/q5bMKbql4k pic.twitter.com/ACNZmFA2sc — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 18, 2022

Will it ever get old watching Russia take massive losses in Ukraine? I think the answer to that question is obvious and the answer is no.

When you invade a country, you better be ready to meet some very stiff resistance. Ever since Russian’s forces rolled over the border, they’ve been learning that lesson the hard way.

Russian Helicopter Gets Obliterated In Brutal War Video https://t.co/zIfzjo0nSv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2022

While Ukraine remains in a very tough situation and has certainly loss some ground, the fight they’ve put up has been beyond inspiring.

Most people counted them out against the Russians, but the good people of Ukraine have managed to hang on for a very long time. You love to see it!

War Video Shows Unbelievable Attack In Ukraine https://t.co/KZJXVPcdZw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2022

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to fight like rabid dogs for as long as possible!