5-Year-Old Abandoned By Human Smuggler

A 5-year-old boy was found in Mexicali, Mexico, where a human smuggler abandoned him after the boy’s mother paid for him to be smuggled, exclusive video footage obtained by the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura showed.

“5-year-old boy from Guatemala abandoned by a human smuggler in Mexicali after his mom paid the smuggler. The boy had 2 numbers written on each of his arms and was taken to Yuma by 2 migrants who found him on the … way to cross illegally into Yuma,” Ventura reported.

5-year-old boy from Guatemala abandoned by a human smuggler in Mexicali after his mom paid the smuggler. The boy had 2 numbers written on each of his arms and was taken to Yuma by 2 migrants who found him on the found way to cross illegally into Yuma

Ventura said “the boy was taken and processed by Yuma border patrol agents.”

The boy had two numbers scribbled on his forearm though it is unclear what the numbers delineated. (RELATED: Migrants Continue To Flood The Overwhelmed Southern Border)

Migrants continue to swarm the southern border, with large groups of women, children, unaccompanied minors and “single males running drugs” have been arriving at the Yuma sector, Ventura reported. Migrants have arrived from Cuba, Columbia, Peru and Venezuela, and even as far away as Russia, India and Afghanistan.

Agents have encountered a record breaking 239,416 migrants at the southern border in May, according to CBP. There was a 21% increase in unaccompanied children in May.