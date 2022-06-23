Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett Signs Rookie Deal Worth More Than $14 Million

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has inked his rookie deal.

The Steelers announced Thursday that the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has agreed to his rookie deal with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have signed QB Kenny Pickett. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 23, 2022

Pickett’s rookie deal is for a fully guaranteed $14.06 million over four years and he’ll get $7.41 million of that in a signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2022

This contract that Pickett has is a perfect example of striking gold with a rookie quarterback is a huge deal. Pickett will cost a little more than $14 million over the next four seasons for the Steelers.

If he can quickly take over the starting job by the second year of his deal, then the Steelers would have an incredibly cheap quarterback, and the rest of their money could be spread around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

Remember, the Seahawks used this formula to win a Super Bowl. Russell Wilson was on a rookie deal, and it allowed the team to stack up.

If Pickett turns out to be the real deal sooner than later, the Steelers could end up being in the same position. Of course, nobody should expect Pickett to play right away, but he definitely has some serious upside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett8)

From a cap perspective, the sooner he gets on the field, the better it is for the franchise. There’s no question about that at all.