DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair called the Supreme Court “illegitimate” Friday after it overturned Roe v. Wade.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a “long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison took umbrage with the tweet, criticizing the court as “illegitimate.” (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Say Whether Biden Will Accept SCOTUS Ruling On Roe As ‘Legitimate’)

“It isn’t up to you, this illegitimate court, or a bunch of state elected officials to decide what happens to a woman’s body … that choice belongs to a woman and no one else! Period!!!

The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday while upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Alito wrote that the “Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”