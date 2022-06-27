Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Responds To Warren Sapp Claiming Raiders Workout Was A ‘Disaster’

Colin Kaepernick’s agent wants the world to know his client’s workout with the Raiders wasn’t awful.

Former Raiders star Warren Sapp sent shockwaves through the NFL world when he recently claimed the former 49ers passer’s workout with Las Vegas was a “disaster.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the Raiders didn’t immediately move to sign Kaep, his agent wants everyone to know Sapp is wrong!

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach. I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team,” Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley told ProFootballTalk in reaction to Sapp’s comments.

You’ll have to excuse me, but I’m taking this response from Nalley worth a grain of salt. Why? Because it’s his job to hype up his client.

He’s not going to come out and say the workout was a disaster even if Sapp’s allegations are true.

However, the part of the statement that is the biggest red flag is the part where Nalley told PFT the Raiders “encouraged any team to call [GM Dave Zieger] about the workout” to hear how great Kaep is.

The NFL is an incredibly competitive league, and information about players is better protected than whatever is in the vaults of the CIA. Yet, the Raiders are going to encourage other teams to sign Kaep? That makes no sense.

If Kaepernick is as great as Nalley wants us to believe, why didn’t the Raiders sign him? Something doesn’t pass the sniff test on this one!

