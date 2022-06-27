Editorial

Legendary Football Player Marlin Briscoe Dies At The Age Of 76

The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Legendary football player Marlin Briscoe has passed away.

The first black quarterback to ever start in the AFL died Monday at the age of 76 pneumonia, according to a statement from his daughter given to the Associated Press. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Briscoe most notably spent time with the Broncos, Bills and Dolphins during his storied professional football career.

There’s no question at all that Briscoe carved out his place in history. After not getting the reps he wanted as a quarterback, he ended up switching to receiver, where he found some serious success.

Now, at the age of 76, he’s passed onto the other side.

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder when you lose a true legend. While Briscoe’s stats might not indicate that he was a legend, there’s no question that he’ll be remembered for a long time in the world of football.

Rest easy, Briscoe. Rest easy.