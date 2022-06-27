Legendary Football Player Marlin Briscoe Dies At The Age Of 76

Legendary football player Marlin Briscoe has passed away.

The first black quarterback to ever start in the AFL died Monday at the age of 76 pneumonia, according to a statement from his daughter given to the Associated Press.

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, has died at the age of 76. by @cliffbruntap

Briscoe most notably spent time with the Broncos, Bills and Dolphins during his storied professional football career.

RIP to “The Magician.” Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/sOuygcaUO4 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 27, 2022

There’s no question at all that Briscoe carved out his place in history. After not getting the reps he wanted as a quarterback, he ended up switching to receiver, where he found some serious success.

Now, at the age of 76, he’s passed onto the other side.

Terribly saddened to hear of Marlin Briscoe’s passing. I took this photo of him finding his name on the Pro Bowl slate during his last visit to Buffalo in 2018. Trailblazer, Legend, “The Magician”. 🙏🏽https://t.co/uWleG85jkN pic.twitter.com/v2dmdlT8vM — Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) June 27, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder when you lose a true legend. While Briscoe’s stats might not indicate that he was a legend, there’s no question that he’ll be remembered for a long time in the world of football.

Wonderful news that @Broncos will name their diversity-coaching fellowship in honor of Marlin Briscoe. Called “The Magician,” he became the first Black starting QB in the Super Bowl era. (As the @nflthrowback video shows, he lived up to his nickname.) pic.twitter.com/ZdFv28izpL — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 10, 2021

Rest easy, Briscoe. Rest easy.