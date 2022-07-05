Joe Rogan Says He Won’t Have Donald Trump On His Podcast

Joe Rogan isn’t interested in interviewing Donald Trump.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” is among the most popular media productions in the history of entertainment, and everyone with a message wants to sit down and speak with Rogan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the former President better not hold his breath hoping to get on because it’s not going to happen.

“I am not a Trump supporter, in any way, shape or form. I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time…I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him,” Rogan said during a recent episode of his show, according to the New York Post.

Rogan’s comments might surprise some people, but they don’t really surprise me at all. Rogan’s entire brand is bringing on interesting, whacky, strange and interesting characters for in-depth conversations about anything and everything.

If he starts bringing on politicians, he’s going to be sticking his foot into water he doesn’t want to swim in.

Remember, very few politicians are focused on having in-depth conversations over the course of hours. They want to hit talking points and promote a message.

That’s the last thing Joe Rogan or his viewers want to deal with. I’m sorry, but that’s just the reality of the situation.

Now, would Rogan interviewing Trump be awesome? I’m sure it would be, but I also totally understand why he won’t do it. It makes a lot of sense for him to not get involved.