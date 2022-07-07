Robbie Anderson Walks Back Comment About Baker Mayfield After Stunning Trade

Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson has attempted to walk back some criticism of Baker Mayfield.

The Panthers stunned NFL fans Wednesday when the team pulled the trigger on trading for Mayfield in return for a fifth round draft pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker Mayfield Trade Stuns The NFL https://t.co/uGe2i6V2AK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2022

Prior to the trade, Anderson had stated on Instagram that he didn’t want Mayfield to join the team, and he’s now attempting to do some damage control.

Someone check on Robby Anderson 😂 pic.twitter.com/gzKezdIrvV — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2022

He told the media he was “just trying to be a good teammate to his quarterback” and “defend” Sam Darnold’s role on the team. You can watch his full comments below.

I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022

This was without question the best spin possible for Anderson. By claiming he was just defending his quarterback – Sam Darnold – by saying he didn’t want Mayfield on the team, it’s believable and it makes him look like a loyal teammate.

It’s much better than if he had gotten to the podium and tried to convince the media he didn’t mean it or something along those lines.

I don’t think he dislikes Mayfield at all, but I also think he meant it when he said he didn’t want him on the team. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have said it.

By framing it as a defense of Darnold being QB1, it makes him more likable in my humble opinion.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Now that Mayfield is on the roster, Anderson probably needs to have an adult conversation with his new teammate! I would love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.