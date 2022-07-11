‘Pedo Pete’: Massive 4Chan Hack Of Hunter Biden’s Explicit Texts, Images, Videos Rocks The Internet

Footage and screenshots started circulating online Saturday night that are reportedly from Hunter Biden’s iCloud account.

4chan users claimed they hacked the First Son’s personal iCloud account, the Washington Examiner reported, although the source of the material has not yet been verified. Social media users have spread the explicit content across a variety of social media platforms.

Several videos show Biden walking along a beach and consuming drugs in the shower with a woman who refers to him as her “future baby daddy.”

Another video purports to show Biden arguing with a prostitute about the amount of crack he had in his possession. That video only shows Biden’s face for a moment, although his pose with a cigarette matches previous media. (RELATED: Peter Schweizer Says Biden Received $31,000,000 From Chinese Intelligence Affiliates)

In another, Biden appears to slide naked into a pool and swim up to a woman filming him. Hunter’s father, President Joe Biden, also reportedly loves to skinny dip, author Ronald Kessler wrote in 2014, according to the Daily News.

“Being assigned to [Joe Biden’s] detail is considered the second worst assignment to the Secret Service,” Kessler wrote at the time.

The leak also included a series of text messages allegedly from Biden, which suggest that he and his father own a number of guns, and that he stole upwards of $100,000 from his ex-wife.

Breitbart News reporter Wendell Husebo shared a screenshot of what he claimed was a contact in Hunter Biden’s phone, listed as “Pedo Peter.” Another user alleged that the contact card belonged to President Joe Biden due to his previous use of the pseudonym “Peter Henderson.”

Hunter Biden Told Brother’s Widow To Get HIV Screening During Affair https://t.co/7CBWHJRF9h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2022

Several verified social media users are now referring to the president as “Pedo Peter,” including Republican Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

“Y’all just wait. Hunter is about to get disowned now that this Pedo Peter thing is out in the open. Joe is about say he’s back on that powder and throw him into rehab faster than Kim did Kanye,” Spicer wrote.

4chan administrators responded to the leak by removing various threads containing the content, according to the Washington Examiner.