America Obliterates ISIS Leader Maher al-Agal In Syria

ISIS terrorist Maher al-Agal got put in a blender Tuesday by an American airstrike in Syria.

America has been dedicated over the past several decades to taking bad guys off the playing field, and al-Agal is just the latest scumbag to buy the farm! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Strike conducted in Syria https://t.co/GYZ5mmX9kC — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) July 12, 2022

CENTOM announced the following in part Tuesday morning:

U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a UAS strike outside Jindayris, northwest Syria targeting two senior ISIS officials, July 12, 2012. Maher al-Agal, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed in the strike. A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike. Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties.

Music to my ears, folks. It’s not even noon yet, but I might have to crack a beer to celebrate. Whenever a terrorist leader eats it, it’s a reason to celebrate.

CENTCOM officials confirm that today’s drone strike near Jinderes was targeting ISIS leader Maher al-Agal. His passenger, reportedly a deputy, has also died of his wounds (per local Civil Defense personnel). #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/kVPhTWdKvM — Trenton Schoenborn (@SchoenbornTrent) July 12, 2022

While I don’t know much about al-Agal, I have no doubt he was a real piece of garbage if he was one of the top ISIS leaders in the world and the top guy in Syria.

I’m guessing he’s already found out that there aren’t any women waiting for him on the other side, but I guess that’s something he’ll have to sort out on his own!

You can run from America, but you’ll just die tired! Trust me, I know the men we send after people like al-Agal and his loser friends. You don’t want any problems with them.

They’ll send you to hell before you even realize what hit you.

I hope his run on this planet was worth it because he met a very violent end courtesy of the red, white and blue!