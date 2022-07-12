Lucy Hale’s See-Through Designer Gown Is Not Much More Than A Bodysuit

Famous actress Lucy Hale posted photographs of herself Sunday in a stunning — and very see-through — Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The stunning outfit takes haute couture to new heights, all while playing up one of the biggest trends of the 2022 summer season: see-through fabric. Hale’s dress is canary yellow, and the vibrant, seasonal color pops against her freshly tanned skin. There are many unique elements to the custom-designed fashion piece, but most notable is the fact that the fabric barely covers anything at all. Hale is essentially walking around in a stunningly glorified bodysuit.

Hale oozed over-the-top style with this dainty, floor-length piece that collected in a small puddle of fabric around her feet. The strapless dress boasted a number of oversized flowers across Hale’s upper chest in a variety of red, wine red and purple hues. Her nails perfectly matched the floral colors, and a small hint of more flowers in the back of her hair appeared to reflect the red floral theme.

The dress itself appeared to be a shimmery, fancy, styled mesh number, and it was completely see-through at every angle. The bodice was the only layered portion of the dress that wasn’t transparent, making the dress look more like a bodysuit with fabric enhancements. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Looks Majestic In Dolce & Gabbana Show)

The thin, mesh-like material also had a thigh-high slit that added a bit of a tease to the overall look.

“Thank you @dolcegabbana @luciodirosa @matthewgebbert and the Dolce family for this custom dream 💛#dgaltamoda,” Hale captioned one of several Instagram photos in this dress.

She also included the official Dolce & Gabbana inspirational sketch in her post, sharing the inner workings of the design development with her 24.4 million Instagram followers.