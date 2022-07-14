‘Made That Decision’: Donald Trump Drops Another Hint About His 2024 Plans: REPORT

Former President Donald Trump reportedly said that his decision on running in 2024 has been made on Monday, and that it is simply a matter of time before he makes the announcement, according to a New York Magazine report Thursday.

Trump made the remarks after a weekend during which he held a rally in Alaska in support of Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka, candidates for the House and respectively. When asked what would factor into a decision to run again or not, Trump responded “in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

While he wouldn’t directly give a yes or no, Trump heavily alluded to the fact that he would be on the ballot, and that he was strategizing as to what would be the best timing for an announcement, according to New York Magazine.

“Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” Trump reportedly told NY Magazine, in reference to the 2022 midterms. “I just think that there are certain assets to before. Let people know. I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register.”

“We may have to do it again.” Donald Trump hints at a 2024 run for President during a #SaveAmerica rally in Anchorage, Alaska. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/LH7mBbS5i6 — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 10, 2022



Trump also reportedly downplayed friction between him and Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, but cited polling that he would handily defeat DeSantis. (RELATED: Trump Makes His Return To DC For The First Time Since Leaving Office)

Trump has convened many of his wealthiest and most powerful supporters in recent weeks to debate when he should announce his campaign, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The former president made very similar comments about having “made a decision” to former CNN journalist Rebecca Buck in 2015, just a month before he announced his candidacy, Buck pointed out in a tweet.

“I’ve already in my own mind very much made my decision,” Trump said at the time.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

