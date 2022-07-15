Elon Musk’s Father Tells ‘The Sun’ He Had A 2nd Secret Child With His Stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, reportedly welcomed a child into the world three years ago and his baby’s mother is his stepdaughter.

Musk played an active role in raising Bezuidenhout since she was just four years old and they have a 41-year age gap between them, according to The Sun. Musk was married to Bezuidenhout’s mother, Heide, for 18 years and the couple share two children. The 76-year-old Musk already has a child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Their first unplanned child is five years old and named Elliot Rush. They affectionately call him Rushi.

Now, they are parents of two, according to The Sun. “She wasn’t planned. But I mean, we were living together,” Musk said.

Musk lived with Jana Bezuidenhout for a short time after their second child was born. “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up” Musk said to The Sun. He went on to compare their new baby to their second child. “She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.”

Musk admitted that things aren’t always simple when it comes to sharing two children with his much younger stepdaughter. “So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap … And that gap is going to show itself,” Musk said, according to The Sun.

“I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking women I’ve ever seen in my life,” Musk said, before adding that he and Bezuidenhout “have a lot of affection for each other.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Responds To Trump Calling Him A ‘Bullsh*t Artist’)

Musk remains willing to have more children. “If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to,” Musk said. He went on to say that “the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Making a poignant remark about his offspring, he continued, “If I had thought about it then, Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist.”

Musk admitted his other daughters were “shocked” that he fathered children with Bezuidenhout, and stated, “to them, it was their sister.”

“And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” Musk said, according to The Sun.