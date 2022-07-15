We’re Legitimately Wondering What Kind Of Compromising Material Hillary Clinton Has On Apple CEO Tim Cook

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s new Apple TV+ docuseries has us wondering what dirt she has on Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton will reportedly speak to prominent women on their new September-debuting show “Gutsy,” Variety reports. Upon closer inspection of the names released so far, the Clintons are actually speaking to one reality star, one rapper, a journalist, four actors, and one scientist, and it’s making my teeth itchy.

Listen, I am not trying to talk trash about Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. They’ve all done very well for themselves, but what the actual eff happened to strong female role models outside of sparkly celebrity types?

Woman Nags Country Into Giving Her Awardhttps://t.co/df7UEsfkxv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2022

Dr. Jane Goodall is the only woman on this list I would ever let my niece or future daughters learn from. While I appreciate the successes of say, Kim Kardashian, would I want my future daughter to become a celebrity and billionaire after a leaked sex tape? Hell no. No woman should be raised thinking that’s acceptable or normal.

But these are the women the Clintons felt were “prominent” enough to have a conversation with, so I have two theories on how this show was ever given the green-light. Number one, Tim Cook was blackmailed into saying yes to the former First Lady because of some compromising material she may have on him.

Number two, the Clintons, who serve as executive producers of the show, are pulling a Paul Ryan and attempting to claw their way back to relevance for either a future political run or just because they won’t listen to the mass American public who wants them to go and stay away. I wouldn’t be surprised if they originally pitched a show that was just the two of them, mother and daughter.

I’m sure their twelve viewers would have been happy to consume the media they’re likely funding themselves. However, any good producer knows that the only way these two could reclaim a moderate degree of relevance is through the support of those with actual social and celebrity capital. (RELATED: Haggard, Purple-Haired Scold Tells Girls Their Sports Are Too Pointless To Matter In The Trans Debate)



I think my teeth are itchy because I’m sick of women like Hillary Clinton making it harder for us to be taken seriously as women. Our rights are being destroyed left and right, and now we can’t even count on female leaders to give us and our daughters, sisters, and nieces something to aspire to beyond being an actor (stupid), musician (emotionally annoying), or reality star (whatever).

Hillary Clinton may have once held an impressive public position and prowess, but that all fell apart a very long time ago. What women need now are strong female conservative leaders who represent us accurately, who act instead of complain, and who can speak like goddamn adults.

Actually, can someone give Kari Lake, Kristi Noem, or Lauren Boebert a show? That’s what we need: real-life Beth Duttons, not real-life Kate Hudson.