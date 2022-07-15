‘Knife In The Back’: MSNBC Host Sounds Off On Manchin Killing Biden’s Climate Spending Plan

An MSNBC host decried the demise of Biden’s climate spending plan Friday morning after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced his opposition.

“It is Senator Manchin once again dealing a crushing blow to President Biden’s domestic agenda,” Jonathan Lemire, host of “Way Too Early,” said to Politico White House Editor Sam Stein. “There is no other way to put it like that. If we think where Build Back Better was in the summer of 2021 and the amount of things that have fallen out of it, mostly because of Joe Manchin. Have the Democrats, the rest of the Democrats, the president, where do they go from here?” (RELATED: Dems Are Still Pressuring Manchin To Back Climate Bill That Will Make Inflation Even Worse)

WATCH:

Manchin declared his opposition to new climate measures and spending Thursday, citing concerns about inflation, The Washington Post reported. Manchin has criticized the Biden administration over inflation, angered many liberals by refusing to end the filibuster for legislation and voted to kill abortion-rights legislation in February.

“Where do they go from here?” Stein asked. “Negotiations will continue over these much more narrow provisions. The question is, what does Biden do with the executive authorities on climate when he returns from overseas? Keep in mind, this news came — Manchin delivered the blow while Biden was away overseas, which is another knife in the back, I suppose.”

Lemire noted that Manchin killed Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation in December. Manchin reaffirmed his opposition to the multi-trillion dollar spending package in February.

“For more than a year, leaders in Washington have ignored the serious concerns raised by myself and others about the rising cost of inflation. No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday.

Manchin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.