REPORT: Stalker Allegedly Targeting Kamala Harris’ Family

Kamala Harris is reportedly being targeted by a stalker that is trying to reach her through extended family members, TMZ reported Friday.

The mother of Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Kirsten Emhoff, has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Ralph Manning Scott after he allegedly stalked her and her 23-year-old daughter, Ella, according to TMZ. The court order is in place to protect both women from Scott after he reportedly approached the front door of their home last year and gave Ella an envelope that he requested be given to Harris.

Emhoff claims she had no prior knowledge of who Scott was before he showed up at her home, and is unsure how he obtained her address information and connected her to Harris, TMZ noted. She was reportedly so fearful after the initial visit from Scott that she sold her home and moved to a new location.

Somehow, Scott found out about the move, and Emhoff claims to have seen him outside of her new residence mere days after moving into the property, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Stalker Arrested After Breaking Into Her Home)

Scott reportedly sent numerous letters, packages and cards to Emhoff’s home as well as her workplace, and the things he wrote about made Emhoff especially uncomfortable, according to TMZ. The written content included claims that Scott had connections to JFK and Tom Hanks, and reportedly also made reference to the fact that he was feeling lonely.

Scott, 68, has been ordered to cease all contact and is to remain a football field away from Emhoff and her daughter, according to TMZ.