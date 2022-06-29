Ariana Grande’s Stalker Arrested After Breaking Into Her Home

Police arrested a man named Aharon Brown for allegedly breaking into Ariana Grande’s Montecito home on her birthday Sunday.

Brown allegedly managed to enter Grande’s home, but he triggered a security alarm in the process. Police were alerted, and quickly attended the scene and proceeded to arrest him, according to TMZ. Grande was not at home at the time of the incident. Brown has been charged with stalking, burglary, violation of a court order, obstruction, and also faces charges for damaging power lines, according to TMZ. He has pled not guilty and remains in police custody at this time, reported the outlet.

A man who has already been arrested for stalking Ariana Grande has been arrested again … this time after breaking into her Montecito home on her 29th birthday. https://t.co/WcxKqVUoRF — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2022

This is not Brown’s first attempt at unwelcome visits to Grande’s home. He was arrested at her Los Angeles residence in September after arriving with a large hunting knife, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Sophia Bush’s Alleged Stalker Finally Arrested, Held On $50,000 Bail)

During this incident, Brown shouted “I’ll f*cking kill you and her,” at her security, which subsequently led to his arrest. A judge then issued a restraining order that was designed to keep him away from Grande, but that didn’t seem to work, according to TMZ.

Brown violated the court order by attempting to stalk Grande and was supposed to turn himself in Tuesday, but broke into her home and was re-arrested Sunday, instead, the outlet reported.