Vince Young Claims Playing Quarterback At Texas Is Pretty Much The Same As Being An NFL QB

Vince Young has a delusional perception of playing football for the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns are the talk of the college football world after UT secured a commitment from Arch Manning, and the pressure on the young man to restore Texas to glory is beyond words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Young, who was a dominant QB for the Longhorns the last time they won the title, thinks being a passer in Austin is pretty much the same as playing on Sundays in the NFL!

“When you’re playing at the University of Texas, you’re pretty much an NFL quarterback already. So, you’re going to need to have that pressure and competition in the quarterback room,” Young said during an appearance on “First Take” when talking about Arch Manning.

You can watch his outrageous comment in the video below.

I hate to break it to Young, but playing quarterback for the Longhorns for the Longhorns is nothing like playing in the NFL. Who was the last true solid quarterback in the NFL from UT?

Vince Young was a high draft pick and had some success, but ultimately, his career didn’t pan out. In modern times, I think you’d have to say career backup and journeyman Colt McCoy is the best QB from UT.

Let me repeat that again for everyone. The best QB from UT over the past several years is a career backup and journeyman!

Yet, Young thinks it’s just like playing in the NFL! Fact check: No, it’s not!

Now, could Arch Manning come in and set the world on fire in Austin? Without a doubt, and he’s a legit NFL prospect, despite the fact he still has his senior year of high school left.

The hype surrounding Arch is deafening, and I think there’s a very high chance he lives up to it. Yet, that doesn’t mean his time in Austin will be like playing on Sundays.

Until the Longhorns actually do something noteworthy, it’s all just delusional talk!