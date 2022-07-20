Biden Says He Has Cancer In Apparent Slip-Up

President Joe Biden said he has cancer while speaking Wednesday in Massachusetts in what appears to be yet another gaffe.

Biden made the apparent gaffe as he discussed the effects oil refinery emissions had on his and others’ health growing up in Claymont, Delaware.

“That’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.

Biden: “I and so many other people I grew up with have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/TUiBZJqbBR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2022

The Daily Caller reached out to the White House to confirm whether Biden does, in fact, have cancer. The administration referred the Caller to Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler’s tweet, which noted Biden’s medical history.

“How dumb is this tweet?” Kessler said in response to a clip, posted by the RNC, in which the committee asked if Biden was ill. “Check out Biden’s medical report. Before he became president, he’d had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.”

During a 2008 colonoscopy, doctors found “a single, non-cancerous tubular adenoma” though future colonoscopies “demonstrated no recurrence,” according to a November memo on Biden’s health. (RELATED: ‘In Honor Of The Holocaust’: Biden Majorly Slips Up During Speech In Israel)

The report also noted that “the President has never had colon cancer.”

The assessment also noted Biden has had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency.”