Biden Gaffes Yet Again, Says More Americans Have Been Vaccinated Than Live In The Country

President Joe Biden gaffed yet again, confusing the number of Americans vaccinated with the number of shots that have been administered twice during a Friday morning speech.

“We have roughly 350 million people vaccinated in the United States and billions around the world,” the president said while delivering remarks at the White House on the July jobs report.

“We have to get more vaccinated. I said, well over, what’s the number — 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated,” Biden said later in the speech.

The only problem is that the total population of our country is 328 million.

WATCH:

Twice, Biden looked at his notes and told the world that 350 million Americans had been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/49dlegK0UX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 6, 2021

Biden presumably confused the number of Americans vaccinated with the total number of vaccine doses that have been administered, which currently sits at just under 350 million. Both times, he looked down at his notes before mixing up the two figures.

The president also touted the July jobs numbers during his remarks in which the Department of Labor reported an increase of 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate of 5.4%.

Biden’s gaffes have gotten a lot of attention throughout his entire political career, including such moments during the 2020 election cycle as appearing to forget the Declaration of Independence, saying “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” and “we choose truth over facts,” among other moments. (RELATED: President Biden’s Wildest Gaffes)

The gaffes have continued into Biden’s presidency, such as the time the other G7 world leaders laughed at him when he reminded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce the president of South Africa after Johnson had already given the introduction.