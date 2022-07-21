‘Above The Law’: CNN Panelist Seethes Over Lack Of Trump Indictment

A CNN panelist expressed her disappointment with Attorney General Merrick Garland over the fact he has not indicted former President Donald Trump Thursday morning.

“Donald Trump today where we sit right now is above the law,” S.E. Cupp said during a panel discussion on CNN’s “New Day.” “Donald Trump has been charged with nothing. One legal watchdog has said that there are at least 48 potential crimes committed by Donald Trump over the course of his presidency or while he was campaigning.” (RELATED: CNN Host Sputters As Former AG Dumps On Jan. 6 Show)

Cupp’s comments came before a primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 Select Committee was to be held Thursday evening. Legal analysts have criticized the panel for being “one-sided” and noted that charging Trump is likely to be difficult.

“I’m not a legal analyst, nor a scholar of the law, I’m a normal person and I think if you are a normal person with, you know, some reason you think, well, Donald Trump has been above the law, it’s been 18 months since the insurrection,” Cupp said.

Most House Republicans boycotted the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana to serve on the panel. The only Republican members of the panel, outspoken Trump critics Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, were appointed by Pelosi.

Some liberals and Trump critics have called for the replacement of Garland over what they view as a failure to aggressively pursue Trump multiple times in recent months. A May 25 memo issued by Garland that stated written approval from the attorney general was required for investigations involving presidential campaigns prompted new calls for Garland to be fired.

“This is an attack on all Trump voters and really, it’s a partisan attempt by Nancy Pelosi for her hand-picked members of Congress to go after President Trump and all Republicans because they know that they are going to lose at the ballot box this November,” Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

Cupp did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

