BLM Activist Shaun King Threatens Reporters For Exposing Questionable Spending

Prominent Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Shaun King threatened the New York Post reporters who publicized his lavish spending of donor cash in two Instagram posts, warning the reporters that he will push back on them.

King accused the reporters of causing “white supremacists to show up at my doorstep to terrify my wife and kids” in the caption of one of the posts, which depict headshots of NY Post reporters Isabel Vincent and Kevin Sheehan. The journalists had each written unflattering stories pertaining to King’s questionable use of donation funds. (RELATED: Man Who Shaun King Falsely Accused Of Murdering Black Girl Is Dead From Apparent Suicide)

“I know where you live. Where you used to live. Where your family lives. Where they work. Where they play,” King wrote in one of the posts. “I’m going to at least make it uncomfortable for you,” King continued in regard to the reporters. Beyond the doxxing threats, King asserted the reporters “aren’t going to post about my personal life without consequence” in one of the captions.

Vincent wrote a story in July 2021 exposing King for living in a swanky New Jersey lake house despite billing himself as a champion of the downtrodden and marginalized. Sheehan co-wrote an article Tuesday which publicized King’s political action committee purchasing a dog for $40,000.

King subsequently responded to his critics. “I need you to know this so that you understand why our family not only needs a guard dog at home, but 24/7 security wherever we go.⁣ White supremacists and people who’ve meant my family harm have now shown up to our last three homes. Multiple times,⁣” King wrote in an Instagram post defending the purchase of his expensive pooch as criticism mounted. (RELATED: Shaun King Claims He’s The Real Victim Of His Own False Reporting)

The controversy over the purchase of the dog was not the first time King was publicly questioned and criticized for his use of donation funds and lavish spending after establishing himself as a leading figure in the BLM movement.

The mother of a Cleveland boy killed by police officers criticized King in June 2021, accusing him of co-opting the boy’s death to raise and capture funds. “I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” the mother wrote in reference to King in an Instagram post at the time, according to the NY Post.