Fast Food Employee Charged With Murder For Allegedly Punching 67-Year-Old Man

A fast food employee was charged with second-degree murder Monday after allegedly punching a 67-year-old man in Arizona.

The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, was working at a Wendy’s in Prescott Valley in late July when the elderly man made a complaint about his order, which started the altercation, AZ Family reported. (RELATED: Fast Food Cashier Caught On Video Knocking Out Elderly Customer)

Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows that the man was licking his frosty as Kendrick came out from behind the counter and reportedly punched the man in the head. The man fell and hit his head on the floor, appearing to have been knocked unconscious, according to AZ Family.

The elderly man was flown to local hospital in critical condition and remained there until he died from his injuries August 5, according to ABC 15 Arizona.