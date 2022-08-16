Fast Food Employee Charged With Murder For Allegedly Punching 67-Year-Old Man

A fast food employee was charged with second-degree murder Monday after allegedly punching a 67-year-old man in Arizona.
The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, was working at a Wendy’s in Prescott Valley in late July when the elderly man made a complaint about his order, which started the altercation, AZ Family reported. (RELATED: Fast Food Cashier Caught On Video Knocking Out Elderly Customer)
#BREAKING: Man dies from injuries after being sucker punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee. The employee now faces 2nd-degree murder charges: https://t.co/RZephHEm4E#azfamily #wendys #wendysemployee #customer #prescottvalley #prescottvalleywendys pic.twitter.com/WpZebezweH
— Alexis Cortez (@alexisdcortez) August 16, 2022
Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows that the man was licking his frosty as Kendrick came out from behind the counter and reportedly punched the man in the head. The man fell and hit his head on the floor, appearing to have been knocked unconscious, according to AZ Family.
The elderly man was flown to local hospital in critical condition and remained there until he died from his injuries August 5, according to ABC 15 Arizona.
Kendrick was taken into custody and was originally facing charges of aggravated assault, but due to the assault victim’s death, those charges have been updated to second-degree murder, according to the outlet.
“Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit. That was a Mike Tyson hit,” one customer said, according to AZ Family. “The customer didn’t touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s horrible and wish it didn’t happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society.”