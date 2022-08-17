‘It’s Been Hell’: Chemical Reaction Forces Locals To Throw Out Food, Furniture

A chemical reaction at a New Jersey truck stop that sent a foul odor into the air forced residents to throw away food and furniture that still have the smell.

The reaction started at some point last week at the TA Travel Center Truck Stop in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey, according to CBS News. Complaints about the odor were reported in Gloucester and Camden counties, as well as some parts of Philadelphia, the outlet reported.

A town hall meeting is underway in East Greenwich Township to address a chemical leak that sent a foul odor into the air in South Jersey. Residents say “it’s been hell” and they’ve been forced to throw out food and furniture. @HughesCBS3 reportshttps://t.co/YT2kBGKbLC — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) August 16, 2022

An investigation found the foul smell was traced to a TransChem USA truck parked at the stop, CBS News reported. Officials say that the odor was caused by a reaction in a decomposing fuel additive that produced hydrogen sulfide and mercaptans, according to the outlet.

"It's been hell. We've been staying here on and off. We've been staying with family members because of the smell." Chris DiVietro, a resident who lives across the street from the stop, told CBS News. "We threw away all our food, chips, cereal, ice cream in the freezer."