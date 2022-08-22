‘Motherf*cking Bender, Bro’: Rockstar Tommy Lee Explains Why He Posted Nude Instagram Photo

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee explained to fans in San Antonio, Texas, that he was on a bender during a break from the band’s current tour which led him to post a now-deleted picture of his penis to Instagram.

Lee addressed the explicit post at the Sunday night show saying, “Couple weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf*cking bender, bro. A bender. I got f*cking sideways as f*ck and got naked and posted pictures of my d*ck.” Lee posted a clip of the explanation to his Twitter.

Mötley Crüe is currently on an American stadium tour alongside fellow hit-makers Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, reportedly making almost $5 million per show, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

In response, the audience roared loudly and Lee then encouraged male fans to reveal themselves in a similar way. “And usually, I mean, I’m a t*tty man, so I like to see t*tties,” Lee continued. “But tonight? Tonight it’s equal opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone’s d*ck. C’mon, boys, pull your sh*t out. Pull your f*cking junk out. Let’s go.” (RELATED: Will Britney Ever Stop Sharing Risqué Photos On Instagram? Her Latest From London Are Ridiculous)

Lee singled out one show-goer sporting a pink shirt and strongly suggested he do so, but the man’s wife did not give him the green light, instead shaking her head. In response, Lee declared “The wife says no? Divorce.”

After the NSFW picture went viral it was quickly deleted, according to Loudwire. This is not the first time Lee’s private parts have become a part of the public domain. The rockstar’s sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson from their 1995 honeymoon inspired an HBO mini-series dubbed “Pam & Tommy,” according to People. (RELATED: ‘Pam & Tommy’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be An Incredible Miniseries)