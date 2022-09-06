Tiffany Haddish Addresses Disturbing Molestation Charges Involving A Minor

Tiffany Haddish broke her silence and addressed the allegations of molestation against her in a short Instagram post, Monday.

A 22 year-old woman identified only as “Jane Doe” filed a law suit against Haddish and her husband, comedian Aries Spears in California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles County, Tuesday, naming herself and her brother, a minor named as John Doe as victims of molestation, according to People. Jane Doe alleged Haddish and Spears “groomed” her and her brother and left them “traumatized for life,” according to People. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Haddish wrote to social media.

Haddish’s message to her fans was short and concise, as she was unable to dive into the details surrounding the case. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish wrote.

She then added a short summary of her feelings on the matter. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” Haddish wrote to her Instagram page.

Jane Doe alleges Haddish took her to a taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” claiming this would help her break into an acting career. She says Haddish then proceeded to teach her how to perform sex acts, according to People. (RELATED: Reality TV Star From ‘Cheer’ Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Child Porn Charges)

John Doe claims Haddish molested him in 2014 after telling him he would be taping for Nickelodeon at Spears’ residence. He claims Spears proceeded to molest him while the cameras rolled, and alleges that Haddish witnessed “and aided, abetted and watched Spears sexually molest a child,” according to legal documents obtained by People. John Doe also alleges he was given a drink that made him feel sleepy along with “happy face candy,” and a $100 payment to share with his sister after the ordeal.

Haddish and Spears are being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish also faces a law suit for negligence supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud, according to People.

An attorney representing Spears called the suit a shakedown and the claims “meritless,” according to people. He added that the plaintiffs have been “trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”