EXCLUSIVE: Mike Pence To Give ‘Good News’ To Joe Biden In Speech To Women’s Group

Former Vice President Mike Pence will blast President Joe Biden’s claim that “MAGA Republicans” represent a threat to American democracy in a Thursday speech to a conservative women’s organization, according to an advance copy obtained by the Daily Caller.

Pence will address Concerned Women for America’s Leadership Training conference’s welcome dinner on Thursday night. He will discuss familial breakdown and call out threats to American freedom coming from “big media, big government, [and] big business.” Pence will also argue that electing a Republican majority to the House of Representatives and the Senate is the best way to push back on such threats.

“Strong families make for strong communities, and strong communities make strong nations. For our civilization to prosper – if we are to pass on the rights, freedoms, and values we cherish to the next generation – our highest priority must be to preserve, renew and strengthen the families on which our nation is built,” Pence will say.

Amid consistent rumors that he will run for president in 2024, Pence has spoken at several conservative conferences. He has also endorsed a bevy of GOP candidates, at times going toe-to-toe with former President Donald Trump. Polls have consistently shown Pence in third place should he run in a GOP primary, trailing Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Pence Potentially Running In 2024)

“There is a cure for what ails America, and that cure is conservative leadership! And the good news is, help is on the way. I believe we are just 60 days away from the start of a Great American Comeback! We are going to win back the House, win back the Senate, and win back statehouses across the country!” Pence will say.

Pence will also call out Biden’s Sept. 1 Independence Hall speech. The president claimed in the speech that “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” Although Biden allowed that “not every Republican” falls under that label, he claimed that holding commonly-held conservative positions such as opposition to abortion is proof that an individual is a “MAGA Republican.”

“Never before in the history of our nation has a President stood before the American people and accused millions of his own countrymen of being a quote ‘threat to this country.’ To top it off, President Biden had the audacity to claim, ‘I’m asking our nation to come together, to unite.’ Well, Mr. President, I’ve got some good news. The American people will come together in 2022 and 2024, we will be more united than ever before, and we will save this country from Joe Biden and the radical left!” Pence will respond.

Republicans are currently expected to take control of the House in the November midterms, although several analysts have revised down their projected GOP seat totals. Democrats are slightly favored to hold the Senate.