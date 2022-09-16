Disney Removes Star Wars Movie From Release Schedule

Disney officially removed the “Star Wars” spinoff movie “Rogue Squadron” from its release calendar Thursday.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins delayed the project's production for nearly a year, Variety reported. Fans of the franchise more or less expected the decision, as the time it would take to film and complete the project would almost certainly exceed the former Dec. 22, 2023 release date, the outlet reported.

Disney also didn’t mention the film at its D23 expo Saturday, which added to the suspicion, CNBC noted.

“Rogue Squadron” would have been the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters since “The Rise of Skywalker,” which was released in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide, according to the outlet.

Disney has removed the release date for Patty Jenkins’ #RogueSquadron from their calendar pic.twitter.com/PgfSP8mRmQ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 15, 2022

Included in Disney’s updated release calendar are release dates for the “Lion King” prequel, “Mufasa,” “Inside Out 2,” and the live-action rendition of “Snow White,” Inside The Magic reported. First in the line-up is “Snow White,” with a release date of March 22, 2024, with “Inside Out 2” following suit on June 14, 2024, and finally, “Mufasa,” which is set to be released June 14, 2024.

The future of “Star Wars” is seemingly confined to the Disney+ streaming service, with its upcoming 12-episode series “Andor” set to release Sept. 21 exclusively on the streaming app, according to the Disney Studios website. The show takes place prior to the events of the episode IV prequel, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”