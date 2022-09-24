Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh Reportedly Had An On-Set Screaming Match

Olivia Wilde is being accused of displaying bizarre and troubling behavior while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” and reports indicate one of her explosive moments involved a “screaming match” with fellow star Florence Pugh.

Pugh became frustrated by the fact that Wilde would frequently leave the movie set during filming, according to Vulture. “Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” a source close to the situation told the outlet. This upset Pugh greatly, and tension built. It has been reported that Pugh and Wilde broke out into a “screaming match,” over their disagreements, according to Vulture.

The situation wasn’t sitting well with Pugh, and the relationship between her and Wilde became tense and difficult to manage. The star and director of the movie were involved in a huge blowout in January 2021, according to Vulture.

The situation quickly grew out of hand, and Warner Brothers executive Toby Emmerich, became involved.

Emmerich became entangled in a “long negotiation process,” which included many discussions to convince Pugh to remain on board for the duration of filming in spite of her differences with Wilde, according to Vulture. (RELATED: Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Mikhaila Pushes Back Against Olivia Wilde’s Accusations In Promo For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’)

Pugh remained upset by Wilde’s conduct and reportedly refused to do the bare minimum when it came to media appearances and promotions for the movie. The angst between the two women seemed to receive more attention on social media than their actual promotion of the film did, Vulture observed.

Pugh wasn’t the only disgruntled star. Warner Bros. is reportedly unhappy with Wilde’s handling of her promotional duties after she publicly discussed Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film during her media interviews, an anonymous executive said to Vulture.

“Olivia is either a mad genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that just drives up the box office, or she doesn’t have any self-awareness that she is f*cking up her movie,” another source reported.