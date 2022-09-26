Reality TV Star’s Daughter Dies At Age 25

The 25-year-old daughter of reality TV star Brooke Bailey has passed away suddenly at the age of 25 years old.

Bailey, who is famous for her starring role on “Basketball Wives,” shared news of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey’s death on social media. Taking to Instagram, Bailey wrote, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾.” Brooke didn’t specify the cause of Kayla’s death in her initial post, but she did re-post a link from a fan’s page which reported that Kayla passed away in a fatal car crash, according to TMZ.

The fan page links to an articles that suggests Kayla passed away after a collision that occurred Sunday in Memphis. Fans, friends, family and loved ones took to social media to pay their respects and share their condolences.

Celebrities were among those who joined the outpouring of love and support. Nicki Minaj, Porsha Williams and Tammy Rivera all commented on the tragedy. (RELATED: Report: ‘American Idol’ Finalist Arrested For DUI Following Fatal Crash)

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry!” Rivera wrote. “My prayers are with you. I’m lifting your name high tonight in prayer 🙏🏽😔.” Minaj posted 7 broken-hearted emojis.

Kayla Bailey gained fame in the modeling world shortly after her mother Brooke made her first appearance on “Basketball Wives” in 2012, TMZ reported.