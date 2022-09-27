Former Buzzfeed ‘Try Guy’ Tries His Friend’s Fiancé

Ned Fulmer formed an entire career by trying anything, but trying out a fling with his friend’s fiancé proved to be a big blow to his professional life.

YouTubers “The Try Guys” announced on Tuesday that Fulmer is no longer part of their group after they discovered he cheated on his wife with a fellow colleague, according to BuzzFeed News. The announcement came on the heels of a post to Reddit which allegedly showed Fulmer kissing a producer from the show.

Fulmer released a statement admitting to “a consensual workplace relationship” shortly after the photos of him kissing a woman, who is reportedly video producer Alexandria Herring, were leaked on social media, according to BuzzFeed News.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer said in a post to Twitter on Tuesday.

Fulmer then went on to issue apologies to those who were impacted by his actions. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” Fulmer wrote to Twitter. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention,” he added. (RELATED: Adam Levine Denies Cheating Allegations That Include Naming His Unborn Child After His Mistress)

The apology was seemingly not enough to make amends with the rest of his YouTube troupe. The group released their own statement informing their fans that they had cut ties with Fulmer. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” they said. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The group took quick action and changed their profile photos, effectively removing all affiliation with Fulmer, inclusive of his image, according to BuzzFeed News.

Fulmer created the smash hit the “Try Guys,” alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger while working as a BuzzFeed video producer in 2014. The group amassed over 7.8 million subscribers, according to BuzzFeed News.