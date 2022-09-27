Browns Player Myles Garrett Injured After Crashing His Porsche

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett is in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a single car collision Monday that left his Porsche mangled.

Garrett bled from his ankle and chest area, complaining of wrist pain immediately following the collision, according to witnesses that spoke with TMZ. Garrett had a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash, but there is no word on the identity of that person, or the extent of their injuries. The witness stated they had to help Garrett and the other individual out of the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch, according to TMZ.

The crash occurred after practice and it has been confirmed that both passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to TMZ. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that both Garrett and his passenger were transported to a local hospital for medical car, and Garrett has not yet been discharged, according to TMZ.

Police have confirmed that drug and alcohol have been ruled out, and were not factors in this incident, however, it remains possible that weather conditions contributed to the crash, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Rey Maualuga Stank Of Booze On Scene Of His His Car Crash, Police Officer Said)

According to WKYC both Myles Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and impairment is NOT suspected. Both were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB9ryQ7k9L — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 26, 2022

Images obtained at the scene suggest the Cleveland Browns star was driving a Porsche 911 Turbo S which has over 600 horsepower. The car showed evidence of significant damage.

Garrett was supposed to travel to Atlanta with the Browns to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday. His ability to participate in this match-up remains uncertain at this time, according to TMZ.