‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Drops In Full With Major Spoiler

The official trailer for “Yellowstone” season five dropped Thursday, and it looks freaking epic.

We are clearly off to the races with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as the new governor of Montana: the first shot from the trailer shows him descending into a pool of reporters, flanked by his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly) to take his official oath.

His first act as governor? Well, it looks like he fires his entire staff and makes Beth his chief of staff. And who could possibly be a better chief of staff to the senior Dutton? No one, that’s who. Everything Beth does is for her father and for her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who she’s seen tenderly embracing later in the trailer.

Power has a price. The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/HLLNcCdDmn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 29, 2022

Evidently the bad guys in this upcoming season are still the bastardly Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who got a huge promotion to series regular for her role, along with a number of other cast members. From what the trailer tells us, the Dutton family is going to war with Warner’s Market Equities, who are actively trying to destroy the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch, as of season four.

Of course, there’s always John’s youngest son, Kayce, who proclaims, “I do this for my father, I don’t do this for me,” which could arguably be the Dutton family motto at this point. (RELATED: Did ‘Yellowstone’ Drop A Major Spoiler Years Ago That We’ve Ignored Until Now?)

More than anything, I am so relieved that creator Taylor Sheridan decided against making season five all about the Dutton campaign, and is instead focusing on his work. The new season drops Nov. 13 with a two-hour premier. During that time, my phone will be off and anyone who tries to call me will be blocked indefinitely.