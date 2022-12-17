‘I Hate Her On A Cellular Level’: British TV Icon Lambasts Meghan Markle

British television icon Jeremy Clarkson said Friday he dreams of people shaming Meghan Markle and throwing “lumps of excrement” at her as she parades “naked through the streets of every town in Britain.”

“I hate her on a cellular level,” Clarkson, most known for his role on Top Gear, wrote in The Sun. Clarkson said that he hates Markle more than First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West. (RELATED: Prince Harry Calls Out The Royal Family’s Behavior And The Queen’s Unwillingness To Take A Stand)

I am absolutely horrified by this comment about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson. The hatred. The obsession. The mention of her naked. This proves everything M&H are saying. Absolutely jaw-dropping, terrifying misogyny & abuse here from Clarkson. https://t.co/UNLrhn1TqH pic.twitter.com/HqN2eXvOeF — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) December 17, 2022

“But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool,” Clarkson wrote. “They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens. That makes me even angrier. Can’t they see everything that’s happening is so very obviously pre-planned.”

Clarkson said Markle always knew she would end up in California and that she had planned on leaving the Royal Family, blaming them, doing an interview with Oprah, writing a book, and making a Netflix special.

Clarkson predicted Markle will have exhausted all avenues of making money from Royal Family drama and take Diana-style photographs outside the Taj Mahal. She will then marry a tech billionaire and have a child named “Peace,” “Truth,” or “Love,” while Harry will be left alone in California with an “army of young girls who believe Meghan’s story that the marriage break-up was all his fault” because he’s a man.

Clarkson then said that Markle legacy will make sure the next generation believes that King Charles and Prince William were bullies, which will compel Prince Harry to speak the truth.