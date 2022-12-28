WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz Is Bent Out Of Shape Again, You Guys

Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz had another meltdown Wednesday after people noticed the striking physical similarities between her and “Libs of TikTok” founder Chaya Raichik.

Raichik revealed her identity on “Tucker Carlson Today” after hiding her true identity since the formation of “Libs of TikTok.” Almost immediately, netizens on both sides of the political aisle noted the aesthetic similarities between her and Lorenz.

We’re all just going to pretend they aren’t the same person? pic.twitter.com/3CN98M0uFX — Justin Robert Young (@JustinRYoung) December 27, 2022

The comparisons were happening so frequently that Lorenz felt the need to comment on it, making the entire situation exponentially worse for her and so much more fun for spectators of Twitter wars (a modern bloodsport). Lorenz had to “spend all day dealing [with]” what she felt was an “ongoing misogynistic hate campaign” fostered by fans of Fox News anchor and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and “Libs Of TikTok.” She shared an update to her Twitter — which I thought had been cancelled — on her big feels.

Apparently all the attention Lorenz was getting was “overwhelming” and she’s having a tough time dealing with the “level or hate [and] threats” she’s been getting. It’s unclear if the hate and threats were as a result of her finding her doppleganger in Raichik, or over the fact she doxxed Raichik back in April 2022, almost destroying her life and career.

The Washington Post published personal information on Raichik that helped people online find her address. While Twitter users were quick to point out the aesthetic similarities between Lorenz and the founder of “Libs of TikTok,” most of the hatred aimed at the social media celebrity and sometimes-journalist stemmed from her treatment of Raichik.

Taylor Lorenz is having a bad day with liberal/leftist men who are taking turns mocking the similarity of her appearance to Libs of TikTok. pic.twitter.com/WYkKyDqwpN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 28, 2022

Instead of taking the compliment, Lorenz decided to continue her digital bullying campaign against Raichik, claiming that she “runs a hate account and says gay people shouldn’t exist.” Lorenz might have taken a moment to instead see how her past actions have hurt people’s real lives, not just their feelings, but she didn’t.

It was quite sad to see that Lorenz had no friends to cry to about the online bullying, and instead posted about the hate on Twitter, breaking rule #1 for avoiding online trolls. Every time someone comments on my appearance, I either ignore it or screenshot it and send it to my girlfriend’s group chat so we can all have a good laugh. (RELATED: Archeologists Call Fun Police On Netflix Doc In Hilariously Hypocritical Letter)

It’s bizarre that, at her age, these types of insults still have an impact. Most women get over this stuff once they’re out of high school. Perhaps no one has ever commented on her appearance before, which is sad in its own way.