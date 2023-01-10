Suspect At Large After Stabbing 3 People At Maryland McDonald’s

Police are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed in a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the McDonald’s Tuesday morning to find two men who had been stabbed, according to WUSA 9 News. A third victim, also a man, returned to the restaurant after police arrived and said he was also stabbed. (RELATED: Police Found, Questioned Shooter Who Killed Robber In Restaurant)

MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/54xpHWS8S0 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 10, 2023

Police told the outlet all of the victims suffered injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, according to the outlet. So far, no arrests have been made.

The story continues to develop.