Suspect At Large After Stabbing 3 People At Maryland McDonald’s

Photo by Vincent Jannink/Getty Images

Emily Cope
Police are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed in a McDonald’s in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the McDonald’s Tuesday morning to find two men who had been stabbed, according to WUSA 9 News. A third victim, also a man, returned to the restaurant after police arrived and said he was also stabbed(RELATED: Police Found, Questioned Shooter Who Killed Robber In Restaurant)

Police told the outlet all of the victims suffered injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, according to the outlet. So far, no arrests have been made.

The story continues to develop.