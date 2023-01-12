Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs Game Will Be Held In Atlanta If They Meet Up In AFC Championship

A-Town Down, baby.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently the number-one seed in the AFC Playoffs, with the Buffalo Bills behind them in the number-two position. If the two meet up in the conference championship, the game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to a Jan. 12 announcement from the NFL.

If this scenario happened, the game would take place Sunday, Jan. 29 with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. Other possible matchups in the AFC Championship Game would take place at the higher seed’s home stadium, the NFL added.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL ultimately cancelled the game. The cancellation led to the league voting in favor of a neutral site if the Bills and Chiefs meet up in the playoffs.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the site for a potential Buffalo-Kansas City AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/qlzj7end33 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2023

Fantastic move by the NFL, if you ask me.

I know a lot of people are disappointed because they wanted the league to pick a cold location for the two teams (which would have also been cool to see), but I actually consider this to be good karma for the city of Atlanta after that (bleep)hole of a commissioner Rob Manfred took the 2021 All-Star Game away from my Atlanta Braves — taking money out of the city’s pockets in the process.

So not only did the Braves win the World Series in 2021 to smack that man down, but now their city gets to prosper even more by potentially hosting a freakin’ dream matchup between the number-one Kansas City Chiefs and number-two Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship (with the possibility already adding so much more value to the city) — I call this justice! (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady Joining Miami Dolphins Is ‘Definitely On The Table’)

A-Town Down! Take it away, Austin Theory!

This is a victory for the city of Atlanta.